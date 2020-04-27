Doctor: Wear a mask

During Monday’s virtual briefing, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that he doesn’t think enough people are wearing masks in Odessa.

“It only works when everybody is wearing a mask,” he said, “the few that don’t are going to continue to spread it.”

Saravanan said that a mask mandate would be the best idea and although Mayor David Turner is waiting for guidance from Governor Greg Abbott, he hopes that the guidance will include such a mandate.

Medical Center Hospital Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley said that 10 minutes before the meeting, he got an email from County Commissioner Eddy Shelton saying that, “He will no longer be participating in the Zoom meetings,” he said.

Tankersley said that the email from Shelton detailed that information being released by the Ector County Health Department will now be released through the Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Gary Duesler, however, Duesler will not be the County spokesperson

Tankersley reported that there were nine additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Ector County.

He reported that Ector County has 76 confirmed cases with three probable. He said that 32 people have recovered, 1,090 have been tested in total and there have been four deaths.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that out of 655 tests, 48 have been positive and two are in the hospital. Tippin reported that 579 tests have come back as negative, 28 are pending and six people are under investigation. One patient with a pending test is on a ventilator.

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that ORMC has conducted 268 tests with 13 being positive. She said that five tests are pending and no patients are in the hospital.

Mayor David Turner said that Ector County Judge Debi Hays decided to scale down on the EOC. During a phone interview with the Odessa American, Hays said the reason for scaling down was because they had accommodated the needs of the hospitals in the way of PPE, ventilators and plans for overflow patients.

She said that the Emergency Management Center has gone all the way to a “level 4” which is what the city operates at normally.

During a phone interview, Turner addressed rumors that he was taking over for Hays as the head of the COVID-19 response in the County.

“She’s still controlling it,” he said “We have talked about it, but after the article, I think that’s when things started to change.”

The “article” Turner referenced was an Odessa American editorial from Sunday that questioned the lack of transparency coming from Ector County elected officials and the Ector County Health Department during the public health crisis.

During a phone interview, ECSO Sheriff Mike Griffis said that Hays and the county commissioner’s court had asked him to use the ECSO PIO Sgt. Gary Duesler to release COVID-19 information from the county and health department because Duesler has a lot of experience in public relations.

“We’ll get that information and relay it on our Facebook and via email to all the media outlets and do our best to help the flow of information get out to the public,” he said.

Griffis said that Duesler, “is not gonna be the spokesperson, but he will just be relaying the information that we receive.”

There was no health department or Ector County representative present during Monday’s virtual public health briefing and there was no word of who will be Ector County’s spokesperson moving forward.