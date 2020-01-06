Quick Hits Jan. 6, 2020

Food 2 Kids volunteers needed

The West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., is in need of volunteers to help kick off the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program Sacking event at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Volunteers will be making the weekend bags passed out to elementary aged children who may not have anything to eat over the weekend.

For more information, call the West Texas Food Bank at 432-580-6333.

ON THE NET

>> www.wtxfoodbank.org

Cast your vote

Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8.

Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas.

Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins.

Go online for Star bios, information, tickets or to donate.

ON THE NET

>> ccwtx.org/dwwts

SoundBites & Performance

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled a SoundBites Dinner and “From East To West” performance Jan. 25 in the Rea-Greathouse at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.

Dinner includes sides, dessert and beverages. A cash bar is available inside the dining room.

Dinner tickets are $26 each (available on a first-come-first-served basis).

Concert tickets start at $10 and students are free.

For dinner tickets, call 552-4437.

For concert tickets, call 800-514-3849.

ON THE NET

>> mosc.org or tinyurl.com/sbvskdb