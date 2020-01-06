  • January 6, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 6, 2020 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Jan. 6, 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 5:30 am

Quick Hits Jan. 6, 2020 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Food 2 Kids volunteers needed

The West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., is in need of volunteers to help kick off the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program Sacking event at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Volunteers will be making the weekend bags passed out to elementary aged children who may not have anything to eat over the weekend.

For more information, call the West Texas Food Bank at 432-580-6333.

ON THE NET

>> www.wtxfoodbank.org

 

Cast your vote

Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8.

Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas.

Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins.

Go online for Star bios, information, tickets or to donate.

ON THE NET

>> ccwtx.org/dwwts

 

SoundBites & Performance

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled a SoundBites Dinner and “From East To West” performance Jan. 25 in the Rea-Greathouse at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.

Dinner includes sides, dessert and beverages. A cash bar is available inside the dining room.

Dinner tickets are $26 each (available on a first-come-first-served basis).

Concert tickets start at $10 and students are free.

For dinner tickets, call 552-4437.

For concert tickets, call 800-514-3849.

ON THE NET

>> mosc.org or tinyurl.com/sbvskdb

Posted in on Monday, January 6, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
36°
Humidity: 61%
Winds: W at 2mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 30°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 62°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]