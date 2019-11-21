Panda Express, Coca-Cola Company partner for CMN

Every day of the year, Panda Express guests and associates help Permian Basin children by rounding up their meal purchases at the register at Panda Express locations in West Texas.

Donations directly benefit the neonatal intensive care and pediatric units at MCHS.

This year, from Nov. 25 through Dec. 28, guests can also help through the Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative.

Purchase any Coca-Cola beverage and Panda will donate holiday cheer to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals up to $250,000. Coca-Cola and Panda Express will donate 1 percent of the gross sales from all Coca-Cola products to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.