  • October 24, 2019

Perryman Group named top global economic analysis firm

Perryman Group named top global economic analysis firm

More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 5:05 pm

The International Trade Council has selected The Perryman Group to receive the “Go Global Award” as the outstanding global economic analysis firm for 2019.

The firm was selected from almost 4,000 nominations from five continents by a judging panel composed of International Trade Commissioners, corporate CEOs from around the world, and Ambassadors from numerous countries, a news release said.

Perryman accepted the Go Global Award at the International Trade Council's annual “Think Global Conference” in Chicago Oct. 23 before a large crowd of diplomatic and corporate leaders from more than 50 countries.

“On behalf on everyone at the company, I am extremely grateful for this designation. I began working on international issues more than 40 years ago mainly because they were related to other things that I was doing, and I never stopped. We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to be involved in so many meaningful initiatives and look forward to many more in the future,” M. Ray Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group said in the release.

Among the factors cited for the award were:

>> Conducting the first comprehensive study of the potential for the original North American Free Trade Agreement (long before it had a name; Perryman also served on the federal task force for the agreement) and subsequently analyzing and assisting dozens of trade initiatives around the world.

>> Developing a set of monetary policy measures that is used by more than 60 central banks throughout the world.

>> Evaluating the adverse consequences of both excessive border security initiatives and potential tariffs and trade wars in 2019; these analyses appeared on more than 100,000 media outlets around the world.

>> Developing and maintaining the largest economic modeling system in the world with capacity to examine global phenomena in a comprehensive manner.

>> Working extensively on energy supply, logistics, and regulatory issues in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

>> Completing a massive study exploring the economies of the US-Mexico border region in a highly detailed manner and assisting leaders in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada in examining the proposed US-Mexico-Canada Agreement;

>> Assisting with intellectual property reforms throughout Asia and Europe.

>>Conducting numerous studies relating to the role of the immigrant workforce and international labor movements, including comprehensive assessments for the U.S. Congress and the Ford Foundation.

>> Assisting in the development of major infrastructure projects in North America, South America, and Asia.

>> Developing the techniques for optimizing economic development initiatives and assisting in applying them throughout the world.

>> And working on major social, environmental, and humanitarian issues affecting the global economy.

The Perryman Group’s international client base includes over one-half of the "Fortune 100," two-thirds of the “Global 25,” the 12 largest technology and six largest energy companies in the world, and numerous foreign governmental entities.

