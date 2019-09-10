OPD accepting registrations for National Night Out

The Odessa Police Department reminds citizens of Odessa to sign up for this year’s National Night Out. The deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 27. This year’s event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

The Odessa Police Department would like to encourage block captains to sign up as soon as possible. To download a registration form visit tinyurl.com/yyogr49k.

You can mail the completed form to Cpl. Michael Hamilton, 205 N. Grant Ave., Odessa, TX or email it to mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov. You can also pick up and drop off the forms anytime at the OPD Front Desk.

In 2008, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) officially agreed to have a National Night Out for Texas on the first Tuesday of October instead of the traditional first week in August.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back, a news release said.