Quick Hits Feb. 8

  • February 8, 2020

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 6:30 am

Concert

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, West Texas Winds will present Quintet No. 1 at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St, Midland.

Wind Quintet in B-Dur, op. 56, No. 1 Franz Danzi, Quintette No. 1 Jean Françaix, Quintet No. 1 for Winds in D major, op. 124, Giulio Briccialdi.

General admission is $15. Student tickets are free with ID.

Go online for tickets or call 800-514-3849.

Scholarship

Permian Basin Area Foundation has opened the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle.

View eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks.

The application deadline is March 31.

“The foundation is looking forward to connecting Permian Basin students with local scholarship opportunities here at the Foundation,” said Sherri Heiting, scholarships administrator. “Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. However, it will be very important to read all instructions because approximately one dozen scholarships are unique in their criteria with an outside application, a second essay or a different deadline.”

At the 2019 scholarship dinner, Permian Basin Area Foundation announced more than $584,000 in scholarships to area students. The Foundation anticipates awarding more than half a million dollars for the 2020-2021 academic year. These awards are made possible by numerous donors to the Foundation’s scholarship funds in support of local talent pursuing higher education.

Go online to learn more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with Permian Basin Area Foundation, visit www.pbaf.org or call 617-3213.

