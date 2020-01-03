  • January 3, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 3, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 3, 2020

Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Jan. 3, 2020

Sale of Champions

SandHills Stock Show & Rodeo has scheduled Junior Livestock Sale of Champions, a night of personal interaction with top animals and kids, at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be a complimentary prime rib dinner prepared by Barn Door, exhibitor sale of champions, parade of champions and rodeo performance.

RSVP is required. To RSVP or to purchase tickets, contact katie@dayshowcattle.com.

 

Support Group

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is a community outreach of Hospice of Midland.

The center serves children and adolescents aged 4 to 18 years who have experienced a loss due to death, divorce, separation, incarceration, deployment, foster care or other painful transition.

All services are provided free of charge.

For more information, call 684-5437.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6rl3xck

 

Sacred Scripts

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23.

This exhibition will be a comprehensive view of how religious texts stand as art objects and the progression of that vehicle over time from early medieval manuscripts through the invention of the printing press to mass produced contemporary religious texts and rare artist books. Religious texts showcased include the Torah, Bible, Quran, Ramayana and Pāli Canon.

For more information, call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

Posted in on Friday, January 3, 2020 6:30 am.

MyOAOA

