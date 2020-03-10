New development announced at Parks Legado

The Sewell family plans to bring a plethora of new businesses to the Parks Legado Town Center as part of their phase two in development.

Sewell Family of Companies Marketing Director Andrew Marshall said that by the end of the year new businesses should be finished with the inside of their spaces at Parks Legado.

The new businesses include Drew Brees’s Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Popbar which serves gelato on a stick, Growler USA, which is a microbrew pub, Grub Burger Bar, a First Basin Credit Union and an AT&T retail store.

Marshall said that they have one or two extra spaces they are also working on leasing. They have prospective tenants and are taking calls and applications from interested tenants.

“The Sewell family is really excited about it,” he said adding that they are trying to find ways to give back to the community.

Marshall said that the concept for Parks Legado was for it to be a gathering place for West Texans and that’s why they launched a series of events like the Farmer’s Market and the Christmas tree market so that people can walk around for free in an area that doesn’t necessarily feel like West Texas.

Everything up until around a year ago was considered phase one and Marshall said that they get a lot of engagement around the Farmer’s Market, Cork and Pig and Red Oak. The Farmers Market started in 2017 and continues this year from 8 a.m. to noon June 13, July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. Vendors who want to apply to the 2020 Farmer’s Market or people wanting more information on the Farmer’s Market or the layout of Parks Legado Town Center can find it at parkslegado.com.

Marshall also mentioned that there is still room for other tenants which would be considered ParksLegadoTownCenter’s phase three in developments.

Aside from Sewell’s development there has also been a new commercial permit issued nearby for an H Tea O, a tea franchise that would be located at 6951 Eastridge Road in Odessa.