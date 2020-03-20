City, MCH make more changes

The Texas Tribune details that as of noon Friday, there were 5,277 people tested for the coronavirus, 212 tested positive in Texas and 5 deaths. There has been one confirmed case in Midland and another in Crane County.

Although doors will be closed, city staff will be available by phone to answer questions during normal hours. The release also details that police, fire, dispatch and trash services will run as scheduled and the situation may change as more updates are released.

The city also made an interactive map of all restaurants in the area that offer delivery and take-out. Hospitals in the Permian Basin are navigating protocols due to the coronavirus situation.

After an emergency meeting between Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors at Medical Center Hospital on Friday, Russell Tippin — President and CEO of Medical Center Health System — spoke about future precautions regarding the COVID-19 virus.

“We’re gonna have some more visitor changes coming up just because as this gets bigger, we’ve got to protect the patients in our hospital that aren’t COVID-19 related, so like babies and cancer patients,” Tippin said. “We’ve got to be able to protect them along with providing a service for COVID patients.”

Tippin said that there will be future changes. Starting Monday, they have decided to cancel most elective surgeries.

The process for walking into the hospital is 3 questions, “Do you have a fever? Have you been in contact with anyone with the coronavirus? Have you left the Permian Basin within the last 14 days?”

As far as equipment goes, Tippin said that the, “Ventilator situation here is pretty good.” Adding that there is a worldwide shortage of ventilators and that they have been in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and are keeping ventilator counts of other hospitals in the area.

“We feel like we’re in the best spot we can be in given the situation right now,” he said.

When asked about how many tests have been performed, he said that most of that information is supposed to go through the Ector County Health Department.

Tippin also said that they have, “Not tested anybody that’s been positive.”

Our message today is to stay home, Tippin said, “People who think they’re sick enough to get tested, most of those are coming out as Flu A, and Flu B and strep,” he said. “But at the same time, if you got respiratory breathing problems, then, well, let us manage it.”

Ector County Hospital District 5 Board member Don Hallmark said, “The worst thing that is happening is the panic, not the disease right now.”

Tippin said that since Gov. Greg Abbott announced temporary statewide closures of schools, restaurants and gyms, they’ve shut the cafeteria down to the public and are only serving to-go meals. Tippin added that Abbott’s executive order lets them get more FEMA assistance.

On Friday, Abbott temporarily suspended Texas prisoner healthcare fees for services related to the coronavirus and the U.S. came to an agreement to close non-essential travel across the Mexico border beginning midnight Friday. The U.S had made a similar agreement with Canada earlier in the week with the purpose to impede the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said essential travel includes crossing the border for emergency response, educational or medical travel and “lawful cross-border trade.”

City employee phone numbers can be found on the city’s website at tinyurl.com/y63g2pqn. The interactive map of restaurants providing take-out and delivery can be located at tinyurl.com/stuln8j.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.