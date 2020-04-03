Doctor says play your part

During Friday’s hospital news conference, Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that there are 22 positive cases of the coronavirus in Ector County as reported by the Ector County Health Department.

The Ector County Health Department website reports that they have tested a total of 197 people, 112 of which came back negative and 63 that are pending.

Tippin reported that MCH has seven positive, four of which are in house, three are on a ventilator. He said that there are 21 tests pending, 47 negative tests, and 13 people under investigation at MCH.

Tippin said that between the CCU, ICU, and the seventh floor MCH has 68 total available beds and 42 ventilators available.

“Medical Center is licensed for 402 beds,” Tippin said. He added that with other MCH buildings, that number can go higher, but that they usually run around 220-230 with the staffing level.

Tippin said that Thursday he had conference calls with 15 regional hospitals around the Permian Basin to get a bed count, ask how their testing is going, and how their emergency programs are operating.

“If we get overwhelmed we realize there’s a lot of beds around us with qualified people in these other communities and our partnership with them is very important,” Tippin said referencing a projection graph that shows a potential surge in positive cases in April. Tippin said that they plan on having more conversations with regional partners for updates.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan reported that ORMC has sent 56 tests in total, 36 negatives, nine positives, and 11 pending tests. He said that all of the early cases sent to farther labs have come back as negatives. There are four patients in ORMC admitted for COVID-19, two of which are under investigation and the other two who are confirmed cases on ventilators.

Saravanan spoke about accountability relating to medical staff, but also to the public.

“We’re asking you for something and that something is to actively do nothing, to stay home and stay safe. You are asking us to be prepared for what is to come, so we have done our best as hospitals,” he said.

Regarding Dr. Ghassan Fanous, an Odessa obstetrician-gynecologist who had tested positive for COVID-19 one day after delivering a baby Tuesday, with prior knowledge that he could have been exposed to his asymptomatic personal trainer, Tippin said that Fanous, “Would not put a patient in harm’s way.” He said that the incident is under investigation and he could not comment on things under investigation.

Saravanan said that Fanous had not been at ORMC since March 19th, so there is no risk to their patients, staff or babies.

Saravanan said that if a doctor has been exposed to someone asymptomatic with a pending test outside of a hospital, then that doctor would go to work the next day until they can confirm exposure.

Tippin said that both hospitals have strategies for people coming in and leaving.

“Lets say we have a nurse that gets exposed, tests positive somewhere outside. They go through the process. We retest them 14 or 20 days later, they’re negative, they’re ready to come back to work.” Tippin said that even after someone tests negative they have a protocol so that, that medical worker is protecting themselves and the patient by wearing PPE.

Tippin said that MCH ordered 50,000 M-95 Masks last Monday.