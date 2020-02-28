Kudos handed out for downtown

It was a celebration of what’s new in downtown Odessa and praising revitalization during the State of Downtown Odessa at downtown’s newest venue — the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

The event was Thursday with about 300 attendees who heard from both elected officials and those with skin in the game of Odessa’s downtown revitalization.

Former Odessa Mayor Lorraine Perryman spoke as the master of ceremonies thanking attendees for supporting the growth of downtown Odessa. She said that the downtown is the beating heart of a vibrant community and that the vision of a growing downtown was brought to fruition with the help of elected officials and Toby and Sondra Eoff, who own the new Marriott.

“We are here today to celebrate downtown and talk about the economic development progress that we’ve made, the projects that are underway, those that will be happening in the future and how vibrant the downtown environment is,” Perryman said.

At-Large City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Dean also thanked the Eoffs for their investment in the Marriott in their public-private partnership with the City of Odessa.

“Everybody that I talk to is so amazed and they saw, ‘Wow, this doesn’t look like Odessa,’ and we say, ‘This is what we want Odessa to look like and it can.’”

Dean spoke about multiple projects happening in Odessa including the asbestos abatement and demolition of the old Odessa American building as just one of many other downtown buildings that the city is putting out for requests for proposals.

She said the new 1 percent for public art program will improve quality of life and spoke about the 2021 project, which she said would make Grant more pedestrian friendly.

“Downtown is for everybody,” she said. Dean said that half of the block from Fifth and Grant to Texas will have premiums for RFP’s from anyone with good retail, restaurants or entertainment projects.

Sondra Eoff thanked Marriott employees and said the hotel’s restaurant was awarded in multiple categories by OpenTable for best ambience and notable wine list among others. Eoff said that she and her husband, Toby, funded the hotel to make Odessa look good.

“It’s not just about us,” she said. “We really just want to make Odessans proud again.”

Patrick Rodriguez gave details on construction of a new downtown restaurant, which will begin in March.

Icon Tavern will be a bar and restaurant and is a partnership between Patrick Rodriguez, his brother Sean and OdessaHigh School graduate and former NFL player Bradley Marquez.

They purchased 418 N. Grant in 2018 and plan to theme it with icons in the sports world.

Rodriguez said that he was born and raised in Odessa and it means the world to him to have a business in downtown. He said Icon Tavern will feature two second story patios, one in the front facing Grant and one in the back which will be more for private parties. The main area will be a place where people can have a drink with friends and watch the game, he said.

The keynote speaker was Quint Studer, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times bestselling author who held a workshop earlier in the day titled, “Getting Things Done: Best Practices for Execution, Time Management, and Communication,” focusing on some topics covered in his books. Studer’s talk focused on how what he thinks Odessa should focus on keeping young talented people here and where to spend money to expand saying that Odessa reminded him of his home in Pensacola, Fla., before it was a desirable destination.

“Odessa’s best days are ahead of us,” he said. After showing a scene from the 1983 film, “The Right Stuff,” about test pilot Charles “Chuck” Yeager who became the first pilot in history to exceed the speed of sound, Studer said he thinks Odessa is doing too well and when things are going too well, people tend to get scared and slow their momentum.

“I think Odessa needs to keep the throttle down,” he said.

Downtown of Odessa Inc. ended the three-hour long event by awarding the 2019 volunteers of the year to Jessica Trevino, who has been volunteering with the Odessa Parade of Lights for more than 20 years, and her daughter Marexyi Luna, who has been a volunteer through Texas Scholars.

Torchy’s Tacos was awarded best new business and Medical Center Health System won the Downtown Legacy Award.