  • May 26, 2020

City Council approves façade grant - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

City Council approves façade grant

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:00 pm

City Council approves façade grant By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Council members passed multiple items during Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting including a $25,000 façade grant for a new business on Grant Avenue.

Executive Director of Downtown Inc. Lawanna Lambert said that Karla Flores, the owner of the building at 513 N. Grant Ave., projects that the façade will take a year to finish. She then plans to rent the building to a tenant who has already submitted their bar and restaurant businesses plan.

 “Flores and her husband purchased this property and they do desire to be an active part in the revitalization and their first step in this effort is through the enhancement of this building’s façade,” Lambert said. 

Council passed the façade grant unanimously, which was previously passed by the Odessa Development Corporation.

Council also denied a request by Oncor to increase their rates to local customers.

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia presented the item to council and said, “This would be Oncor’s third filing under a law adopted in 2011 that allows electric utilities to file increases.”

Oncor is reportedly looking to increase their rates by approximately $75.8 million annually and Urrutia said the city council will hire Lloyd Gosselink Rochelle & Townsend, P.C., to review the filing and negotiate.

Council also approved the purchase of a new roll-off truck for solid waste for $199,593.

 

 

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Approved of City Council minutes, May 12, 2020. Norma A. Grimaldo

>>Approved of City Council Work Session minutes, May 19, 2020.

>> Accepted grant funding from Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility #537, and appropriating the funds to Odessa Fire Rescue. (Resolution)

>> Authorized the City to apply for and accept a Federal Government Grant ($80,800) to provide partial payment for Bulletproof Vests, committing to a cash match, appropriating awarded grant funds, and authorizing expenditure of awarded grant funds. (Resolution)

>> Rejected any and all bids for dry type transformers. JoAnn Samaniego

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved purchase for roll off truck for Solid Waste for $199,593. Phillip J. Urrutia

>> Approved Karla Flores Facade Grant - 513 N. Grant Avenue. Lawanna Lambert

 RESOLUTION

>> Approved a resolution of support urging the Texas Department of Transportation to include all routes as part of its study of the extension of I-27 (Ports to Plains). In particular, the areas considered in the original analysis of the Lubbock to I-10 Study conducted from 1993-1997. The economic impact and population growth of the areas in Odessa-Midland is significant and should be a leading consideration of any study.

>> Denied ONCOR's requested rate change. Phillip J. Urrutia

>> Adjourned

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

Posted in on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
80°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 86°/Low 62°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 62°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 87°/Low 62°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]