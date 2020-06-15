Rescue breaks Gardendale ground

GARDENDALE Dog Rescue R Us, a foster-based animal rescue located in Midland, is getting a new facility soon and took a step closer to seeing that become a reality with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

Located on 5036 Marigold Street in Gardendale, the rescue will develop a half-acre of land that was recently donated to them by Rick Eicher.

The facility will become another means of saving animals and provide temporary housing for the dogs while locating a new home for them.

Dog Rescue R Us is a nonprofit corporation that focuses primarily on rescuing dogs that have been abandoned, abused, dumped, neglected or surrendered in Midland, Odessa and other surrounding areas.

Currently, the dog rescue is seeking $40,000 to build the facility.

“We have a lot of things that are being donated,” vice president of the rescue Dana Tinley said. “But we are in need of a lot of donations and sponsors to help us.”

The ministry began in January of last year and has now saved more than 8,000 dogs.

The rescue transports their rescued dogs to eight northern U.S. states and Canada.

“I’ve always had a love for animals,” Tinley said. “I had a dog that was very abused and we started a pet rescue in Hobbs, N.M., and then when I moved here, I saw such a great need and met great people through all of this. We created a Dog Rescue R Us when we moved here.”

Eicher is the owner of Gardendale Country Kennels. which is located right next to where the new facility will be located.

“There’s such a need in not just Ector County but in Midland County and the surrounding counties for more dogs to be rescued,” Eicher said. “Having to put them down is something that we want to avoid as much as possible.”

Eicher said he donated a land to help the organization have a place for their rescued dogs.

“We have plenty of land over to the side and I saw a need for a place to foster the dogs during the interim period between when they’re being rescued and finding their forever homes up north,” Eicher said. “I thought, ‘I’m not doing anything with this land.’ So I figured I would give them half an acre.”

Donations can be made to Donorbox.org/DogRescueRUs-non-profit. A check can also be mailed directly to the organization’s address at 4416 Briarwood Avenue St. 110 PMB 17.