Dog rescue benefits from scout

His leadership project should help him as he finishes up his requirements.

For his project, Connel will help construct a metal fence around the perimeter of the future facility of the foster-based animal rescue Dog Rescue R Us in Gardendale.

Located on 5036 Marigold Street, the rescue recently broke ground on the half-acre of land that was donated to them by Rich Eicher.

Connel said he was introduced to Dog Rescue R Us through his grandma.

“We both do charity work and she told me about them,” Connel said. “I became interested and I heard that there’s land that they were wanting to develop and we asked the beneficiary, Dana Tinely and asked her what all they needed done and she gave us the primary things that needed to get done. I decided that a good one to do would be to build a perimeter fence.”

Connel, 15 who is about to enter his sophomore year at Midland Lee High School, is a part of Midland’s Troop 160.

Connel says he’s been planning to do this project for about five weeks now.

The construction of the fence began on the weekend of June 26 and 27. After taking off Independence Day weekend, Connel says they’ll get back to work on the following weekend.

“We’re going to skip the July 4th weekend because we know people will be gone and then the next work weekend will be July 10 and 11 and we’re hoping to have the fence up.”

His dad, Brad Connel, who’s helping him with the project said that they have received some donations needed for the project.

“We have everything donated for the first part except for 250 bags of quikrete,” Brad said. “Then we have welders coming out on July 10 to help weld and attach the medal fence up. It’s a great deal. They have to plan and learn how to plan from the very beginning to do the whole project themselves. Then they go to a board review to talk about their scouting and what they’ve done for their final project.”

Trying to decide what kind of fence to build depended on a couple of factors, most notably the cost.

“At first we couldn’t decide whether to do a metal fence, a wooden fence so he called the company and got estimates and they decided that the metal fence was the way to go,” Brad said.

Tyler said that they should have around 10 or 11 people helping out and possibly more volunteers.

“We’re going to have a few scouts, possibly some volunteers from the dog rescue and friends and family too and anyone who wants to get their hands dirty,” Tyler said.

In addition, there will also be a general contractor out there supervising everyone.

Tyler was able to recruit some people from his own troop to help out through their virtual meetings.

“We’re doing virtual meetings right now so on Zoom and I just let them know what we’re doing,” Tyler said.