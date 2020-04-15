  • April 15, 2020

MC partners with Keep Midland Beautiful

Posted: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 3:12 pm

Midland College Student Activities is partnering with Keep Midland Beautiful for a social media campaign to raise awareness of community environment for Earth Day. The two organizations are encouraging MC students, employees and community members to post photos of original artwork made with recycled materials or repurposed projects in support of Earth Day 2020.

“Midland College usually has several student organizations who participate in Earth Day activities, such as cleaning a park or helping with other community projects,” Taneekwa Hurdle, MC student activities coordinator, said in a news release. “Since we are restricted from participating in group activities this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to still be able to participate with KMB in this fun and worthwhile community project.”

For recycled art, social media postings should include before and after photo with a description of the materials used and the symbolism or message of the piece. Submissions will be accepted via social media using the hashtags: #MCRecycleart or #KMBenvironmentalproject.

For repurposed projects, postings should consist of a before and after photo with a description of materials that have been used from your home and the symbolism or message of the piece. Submissions should use the hashtags: #MCRepurposeproject or #KMBenvironmentalproject.

All posts are due by April 22, which has officially been designated as Earth Day.

The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. Earth Day is a unified response to an environment in crisis. The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.

The submission deadline is April 22, 2020. For more information about this project, contact Hurdle at thurdle@midland.edu.

