TMB disciplines Odessa doctor

At its June 12, meeting, the Texas Medical Board disciplined 46 licensed physicians.

The disciplinary actions included: 10 orders related to quality of care violations, seven orders related to unprofessional conduct, four voluntary surrenders/revocations, four revocations, two suspensions, two orders related to non-therapeutic prescribing, two orders related to improper supervision or delegation, two orders related to peer review action, four orders related to other states’ actions, two orders related to violation of prior order, two orders related to violation of Board rules, two orders related to Texas Physician Health Program violation, two orders related to impairment, and one order related to inadequate medical records.

One of those related to Dr. Paul H. Coleman.

Coleman entered into an Agreed Order of Voluntary Surrender in which he agreed to voluntarily surrender his Texas medical license in lieu of further disciplinary proceedings. The board found Coleman pleaded guilty to three felony counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The board also ratified an order regarding a perfusionist and nine cease and desist orders.

It issued 180 physician licenses at the June meeting, bringing the total number of physician licenses issued in fiscal year 2020 to 3,835.