Wonder Girls camp to be offered online

Crisis Center of West Texas is taking its fourth annual Wonder Girls summer camp online.

In light of COVID-19, Crisis Center of West Texas is offering five weeks of online activities like coding, science projects, creative projects, CCWTX lessons, and more.

Every Wednesday in July, from the 1st to the 29th, CCWTX will release a new set of activities for Wonder Girls to do at home. Wonder Girls can do all the activities in one day, spread them out over a week, or whatever works for their family’s schedule.

This year, Wonder Girls is free for attendees. CCWTX will provide project supplies and a Wonder Girls 2020 T-shirt for a limited number of Wonder Girls. Families can pick up the five weeks of supplies on June 29 at times to be determined to be used through camp. If all the spots fill up, campers can still participate.

Crisis Center will provide a supply list instead of the supplies.

Wonder Girls is designed for rising fifth through eighth grade girls. Other youngsters are welcome to follow along with the activities, but supplies are only available for girls in the Permian Basin who are entering grades five through eight in fall 2020.

Applications are due by 6 p.m. June 19. You can apply at https://bit.ly/wg2020-apply.

For those interested in supporting Wonder Girls and CCWTX’s prevention education, $25 provides a set of camp supplies for an additional Wonder Girl and supports the crisis center’s prevention education efforts year-round.

To donate visit https://bit.ly/wg2020-donate.

For questions and information, contact Elizabeth Teixeira, prevention services director at elizabeth@ccwtx.org, or 432-333-2527.