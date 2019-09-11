Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 West County Road 123, will present Bless The Basin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The event will include a concert featuring Rich O’Toole, candlelight vigil at sunset, silent auction, raffle, food trucks and more.

Tables and sponsorship are available.

All donations will go directly to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., a branch of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. They will give donation receipts and will dispense the funds raised to the victims and families affected by Aug. 31 shooting.

For more donation or table/sponsorship information, call 741-2317 or email rolling7srec@gmail.com.