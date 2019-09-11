  • September 11, 2019

Bless The Basin - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Bless The Basin

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:15 am

Bless The Basin Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 West County Road 123, will present Bless The Basin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The event will include a concert featuring Rich O’Toole, candlelight vigil at sunset, silent auction, raffle, food trucks and more.

Tables and sponsorship are available.

All donations will go directly to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., a branch of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. They will give donation receipts and will dispense the funds raised to the victims and families affected by Aug. 31 shooting.

For more donation or table/sponsorship information, call 741-2317 or email rolling7srec@gmail.com.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
71°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 89°/Low 70°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 86°/Low 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]