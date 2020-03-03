Quick Hits Mar.3

Worship & Lunch Series

The Odessa Ministerial Alliance has scheduled Community Worship & Lunch Series with the Rev. Ron Hankins from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with a cost of $6. Worship time is at 12:05 p.m.

The theme will be The Whip of Cords, Matt 21:12-22, John 2:13-17.

An offering is taken during the worship to benefit Family Promise of Odessa and their ministry to homeless families.

Blessing meal

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offers a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> https://www.highlandodessa.com

AARP mature driving class

AARP Mature Driving Class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

Cost is $20 for non-members and $15 for members.

Registration is required.

For more information, call 337-5281.

Hobbs Trip

Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a Hobbs Trip to Zia Park for ages 21 and older on April 6.

Free breakfast will be offered before departure at 8 a.m. The bus leaves at 9:15 a.m.

Participants may bring a sack lunch for the trip or eat in restaurant. Snacks and water will also be offered for the bus ride.

Cost is $25, $35 and $40 per person.

Advance registration is required. Deadline is March 23.

Take a chance to win a free seat on the bus.

The center will be selling raffle tickets for $1 each.

To register, purchase a raffle ticket or more for information, call 337-5281 or 337-4531.

