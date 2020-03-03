  • March 3, 2020

Quick Hits Mar.3 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Mar.3

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Mar.3 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Worship & Lunch Series

The Odessa Ministerial Alliance has scheduled Community Worship & Lunch Series with the Rev. Ron Hankins from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with a cost of $6. Worship time is at 12:05 p.m.

The theme will be The Whip of Cords, Matt 21:12-22, John 2:13-17.

An offering is taken during the worship to benefit Family Promise of Odessa and their ministry to homeless families.

 

Blessing meal

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offers a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> https://www.highlandodessa.com

 

AARP mature driving class

AARP Mature Driving Class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

 Cost is $20 for non-members and $15 for members.

Registration is required.

For more information, call 337-5281.

 

Hobbs Trip

Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a Hobbs Trip to Zia Park for ages 21 and older on April 6.

Free breakfast will be offered before departure at 8 a.m. The bus leaves at 9:15 a.m.

Participants may bring a sack lunch for the trip or eat in restaurant. Snacks and water will also be offered for the bus ride.

Cost is $25, $35 and $40 per person.

Advance registration is required. Deadline is March 23.

Take a chance to win a free seat on the bus.

The center will be selling raffle tickets for $1 each.

To register, purchase a raffle ticket or more for information, call 337-5281 or 337-4531.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain
53°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: W at 8mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 44°
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 47°/Low 37°
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 68°/Low 41°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]