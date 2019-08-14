  • August 14, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 14

Quick Hits Aug. 14

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Free haircuts

Coiffures Barber Shop & Salon and Lavish Barber Shop has scheduled its fourth annual Back 2 School Free Hair Cuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Music City Mall. Coiffures is located across Fuddruckers and Lavish is located across Furr's Cafeteria.

Haircuts are free to students from kindergarten through college (with valid ID) on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, call 363-0050 or 653-1440.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4lh7zxm

 

Driving safety

An AARP Smart driving safety class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

The course is designed for adults age 50 and over to help them adjust and familiarize themselves with new changes in vehicles, highways and traffic laws.

The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Registration is required.

To register or for more information, call 337-5281.

 

Second Chance Sale

Dress for Success Permian Basin, 5050 E. University Blvd., Suite 7, has scheduled a Second Chance Sale and fundraising event Thursday through Saturday.

Thursday-Friday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Preview for teachers and school employees.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Open to the public.

New and gently used women’s clothing, shoes and accessories will be available.

Most items under $10.

All proceeds benefit Dress for Success Permian Basin.

For more information, call 770-8907 or email permianbasin@dressforsuccess.org.

ON THE NET

>> permianbasin.dressforsuccess.org

 

Women empowerment

The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Self Defense Class, today and Aug. 29; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 5, 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Go online for reservations or for more information, call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd

