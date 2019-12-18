  • December 18, 2019

Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Dec. 18

Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 6:00 am

JumBurrito helps Food Bank

The West Texas Food Bank announced the results of the 10th annual Revolutionary Rewards fundraiser by JumBurrito.

Through a total of 22,806 visits, JumBurrito Revolutionary Rewards Members raised $11,403 for the West Texas Food Bank, which will help provide over 45,600 meals.

This is the 10th year JumBurrito and the West Texas Food Bank have partnered during the holidays.

Jose Cuevas Jr., owner of JumBurrito says, “We are truly inspired by our customers. They have responded with great enthusiasm every year and they love that our Rewards Club not only creates value for them but also focuses on helping others in need. They can even look at their receipt and keep track of how many meals their visits have personally created for someone in need.”

The Food Bank is on track to distribute 7 million pounds of food this year through a 19 county area. A check will be presented Thursday from JumBurrito to the West Texas Food Bank.

ON THE NET

>> wtxfoodbank.org

 

Concert

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Chorale will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd.

The diverse collection of religious musical pieces by the chorale will be led by Parish Director of Music David McIntyre.

Musical works selected are based off of religious texts in the Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Text exhibition.

The event is free and open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rug3a5r

