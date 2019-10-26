Quick Hits Oct. 26

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

Block Party

The Permian Basin Young Democrats and Ector County Democrats have scheduled a Blue Wave Block Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at ECD Party Headquarters, 514 N. Lee Ave.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yxagdkkm

Fundraiser

The Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland, has scheduled a Cornhole Tournament Benefit Fundraiser for medical care expenses for Josh Ramirez from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Josh, a Lee High School student of Midland, was severely injured in a vehicle accident on Oct. 3.

He has had multiple surgeries and is currently recovering from the loss of a leg.

Entry fee is $50 per team. Space is limited.

Prior registration is required.

For information, email britt.neat83@gmail.com, vickyrod76@yahoo.com.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y392v42z

Stop the Bleed

Odessa Fire Rescue, Odessa Police Department, The Odessa East Rotary Club, Medical Center Hospital Trauma Service Outreach and the Texas J Regional Advisory Council is offering a free Stop the Bleed and Basic CPR class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at OFR Central Station Classroom.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Participants will not receive a certification in CPR. This is for CPR demonstration and skills practice only.

For more information, call Feliz Abalos at 333-3614.

Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6gdsv8v