Quick Hits Oct. 26

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.
Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.
Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.
There are 10 propositions on the ballot.
There are 10 propositions on the ballot.
Block Party
The Permian Basin Young Democrats and Ector County Democrats have scheduled a Blue Wave Block Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at ECD Party Headquarters, 514 N. Lee Ave.
Fundraiser
The Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland, has scheduled a Cornhole Tournament Benefit Fundraiser for medical care expenses for Josh Ramirez from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Josh, a Lee High School student of Midland, was severely injured in a vehicle accident on Oct. 3.
He has had multiple surgeries and is currently recovering from the loss of a leg.
Entry fee is $50 per team. Space is limited.
Prior registration is required.
For information, email britt.neat83@gmail.com, vickyrod76@yahoo.com.
Stop the Bleed
Odessa Fire Rescue, Odessa Police Department, The Odessa East Rotary Club, Medical Center Hospital Trauma Service Outreach and the Texas J Regional Advisory Council is offering a free Stop the Bleed and Basic CPR class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at OFR Central Station Classroom.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Participants will not receive a certification in CPR. This is for CPR demonstration and skills practice only.
For more information, call Feliz Abalos at 333-3614.
