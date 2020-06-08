  • June 8, 2020

Census, health issues aired - Odessa American

Census, health issues aired

Posted: Monday, June 8, 2020 4:45 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

A U.S. Census Bureau official today will appear before the Ector County Commissioners Court to review the 2020 count, which has just begun with a dozen people going to front doors in Ector and Midland counties to distribute questionnaires and ask for citizens’ cooperation.

Census Partnership Specialist Charlene McBride of Midland will participate in the 10 a.m. meeting at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St. by reporting on the work of the Ector County and City of Odessa Complete Count Committee.

McBride said during the committee’s first meeting last July that West Odessa has always been undercounted and that it could be undercounted again this year by as many as 22,000 people in the absence of more outreach.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton, who represents West Odessa, said at that time that people living in oilfield man camps and RVs and West Odessans would be the hardest to reach.

In other business, Health Department Director Brandy Garcia will seek permission to hire more contact tracers and case investigators to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court will also:

>> Consider appointing Gus Ortega to a two-year term on the PermiaCare Board of Trustees, serving the group that was formerly called the Permian Basin Community Centers.

>> Discuss paying compensatory time balances for employees at the county cemetery at 300 S. Dixie Blvd.

>> Accept or reject a government entity crime coverage application and a public entity employment-related practices liability application.

>> Consider approving a law library contract with the LexisNexis Corp.

>> Review a change order costing $121,883 for West Pawpaw Street improvements, including the removal of asphalt and placement of an eight-inch flex base.

>> Consider a change order costing $625,000 for West 42nd Street improvements including for removal of asphalt and the placement of an eight-inch flex base.

>> Discuss an $11,000 budget amendment for non-departmental health and welfare medical commitments.

>> Consider a $16,000 budget amendment for road maintenance, improvement and construction.

Posted in on Monday, June 8, 2020 4:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

