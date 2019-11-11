  • November 11, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 11

Quick Hits Nov. 11

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 6:00 am

Lunch & Lecture

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled a Lunch & Lecture featuring story teller Sue Roseberry from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Admission is free.  Drinks and dessert will be provided.

For more information, call 683-4403.

ON THE NET

>> pbpetro.org

 

Workshop series

Dress for Success Permian Basin-Texas, 5050 E. University Blvd., Suite 7, has scheduled “Moving Forward on Your Path to Success” workshop series from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Admission is free. Registration is required.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3kjmqah

 

Programs

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled the following programs for Tuesday.

>> Fourth grade program: 5:30 p.m. at Blanton Elementary, 4101 Lynbrook Ave.

>> Third grade Veteran's Day Program: 5:30 p.m. at Cameron Elementary, 2401 W. Eighth St.

>> Fourth grade PTA program: 5:30 p.m. at Gonzales Elementary, 2700 Disney St.

>> Fourth grade PTA program: 6 p.m. at Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave.

>> Fourth grade program: 5:30 p.m. at West Elementary, 2225 W. Sycamore Drive.

Admission is free

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

 

Legal Clinics for veterans

 

Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans has scheduled Legal Clinics for veterans from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, 212 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Midland.

The clinics offer free legal advice to U.S. veterans and their spouses on civil matters including child support/custody, divorce, veterans’ benefits, landlord/tenant, wills/estate planning, federal tax issues, driver’s license restoration and expunctions. Applicants must schedule an appointment and will be prescreened for financial eligibility.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 686-0647.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3kchpx4

Concert

The Odessa College Visual and Performing Arts has scheduled the fifth annual Veterans Day Band Concert honoring honors military veterans, emergency personnel, and first responders from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OC Deaderick Auditorium, 201 W. University Blvd.

The Odessa College Concert Band will perform selections from composers Leonard Bernstein, Mark Camphouse and John Philip Sousa.

The event is free and open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6fsual7

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

