Quick Hits Feb.10

Info Session

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session, alternate route certification program, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at ECISD Administration Building, Conference Room C.

Topics will include eligibility requirements, training model, how to apply, and the benefits to participants.

Light refreshments will be provided.

>> tinyurl.com/rw4mz34

Guitar Festival

The West Texas Guitar Festival presents Andrew York on Feb. 27 and Gabriel Santiago on Feb. 29 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

Go online for tickets.

>> wagnernoel.com

Citizenship Fair

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Citizenship Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida Ave., Midland.

Learn about the process of gaining U.S. citizenship. There will also be informational booths, demonstrations in English and in Spanish, a mock citizenship interview and more.

>> tinyurl.com/w8zr6e5

Bustin’ for Badges

Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24.

Clay Shoot registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton.

Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible.

To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

>> bustinforbadges.org

