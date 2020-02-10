  • February 10, 2020

Quick Hits Feb.10 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Feb.10

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Feb.10 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Info Session

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session, alternate route certification program, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at ECISD Administration Building, Conference Room C.

Topics will include eligibility requirements, training model, how to apply, and the benefits to participants.

Light refreshments will be provided.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rw4mz34

 

Guitar Festival

The West Texas Guitar Festival presents Andrew York on Feb. 27 and Gabriel Santiago on Feb. 29 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> wagnernoel.com

 

Citizenship Fair

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Citizenship Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida Ave., Midland.

Learn about the process of gaining U.S. citizenship. There will also be informational booths, demonstrations in English and in Spanish, a mock citizenship interview and more.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w8zr6e5

 

Bustin’ for Badges

Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24.

Clay Shoot registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton.

Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible.

To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX,  79710.

ON THE NET

>> bustinforbadges.org

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Monday, February 10, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
36°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: NE at 15mph
Feels Like: 27°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 51°/Low 34°
Morning showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 37°/Low 31°
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 57°/Low 29°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]