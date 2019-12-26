Quick Hits Dec. 26

Meet and Greet

Karan Ashley, Yellow Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, will meet fans and be signing autographs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Cinergy, 8250 Highway 191.

For more information, call 400-2444.

ON THE NET

>> cinergy.com or tinyurl.com/teagzal

Revival

Solid Rock Fellowship Out West has scheduled the second annual New Year's Eve Revival from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 599-1922 or 599-1006.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wbzdqvj

Starbright Village

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Wednesday at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m

Kiss of the Decade

The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Kiss of the Decade New Year Celebration Tuesday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Entertainment will be Shelly Lares, AJ Castillo and Stefani Montiel.

VIP tables and individual tickets are available.

For tables, tickets or information, call 704-5533.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/sbajy6b

Let’s Party

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Sesame Street Live! Let's Party from noon, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020 and noon and 1 p.m. Jan. 5.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ults3ep

Food Pantry

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

ON THE NET

>> wpcodessa.com