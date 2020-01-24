Event to raise funds for Crisis Center

It may not be in their comfort zone, but Jason Payne and Stacey Brown are going to step out for the Crisis Center of West Texas’ Dancing with West Texas Stars next month.

The sixth edition of the event is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Payne and Brown are two of 12 dancers from a cross-section of the community. Payne owns Trinity Family Medicine and Payne’s Gym and Brown is president of Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Other participants are Daniel Bright, who works in sales at Sewell Ford; Mandi Burleson, academic coordinator of clinical education at Odessa College; attorney Laura Carpenter; educator Buddy Hale; Maggie Hargrove, who works in medical insurance billing and coding for her father, Dr. Matthew Furst; obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Gary Madden; Blessed Matai, training coordinator for the Law Enforcement Training Academy at OC; physician assistant Cody Mygrant; interior designer Kylie New; and UTPB President Sandra Woodley.

These 12 dancers are paired with their talented partners. Your donations and ticket purchases cast votes for your favorite dance team, helping them get closer to the grand prize — the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon Feb. 7 wins, the Crisis Center website said.

Lorie Dunnam, executive director of Crisis Center of West Texas, said all proceeds from the event go to the Crisis Center. The target fundraising amount is $300,000.

“The biggest project for us right now is maintaining this very large facility that we just built, which includes the utilities that have quadrupled. Our clients doubled so that that’s much more food, diapers, supplies, hygiene items that type of thing. So it’s just going to mainly fund general operations, but particularly shelter operations,” Dunnam said.

With the larger facility, Dunnam said Crisis Center is on target to double the number of clients served overall from the year before.

“We have served 661 total clients this year (2019) and last year we served 541. Forty-nine of the 661 are sexual assault survivors. We have had 252 residents since the shelter opened in April of this year,” Dunnam said in an email.

Payne said he and his wife attended the fifth edition of Dancing with West Texas Stars, but he has known about the Crisis Center and what it does for 10 to 12 years. He was an ER nurse for 10 or 11 years and referred hundreds of people to the agency.

At the event last year, Payne said someone asked him if he wanted to participate next year.

“It was just a hallway conversation,” Payne said. But it turned out they were serious. His partner will be Kristina Rios, Odessa High School Showgirls director and they will be dancing to hip-hop tunes.

“The organization itself is crucial to this community. We need it, especially now with the (boom),” Payne said.

Payne added that there are a lot of people moving in who don’t have the support systems in place that people who live here have such as having someone to watch their children or someone to confide in.

He said a lot of the people moving to the area are good, but a small percentage is not.

He said he hopes he can bring people in to help the cause.

“I hope we can make the event just fantastic. I think the more people we can get involved, the better for the community. It’s saving people’s lives and getting them out of those situations,” Payne said.

Brown also has been to the event, but like Payne, it is her first time as a dancer. She said she was asked by a board member if she would participate.

She will be doing a swing dance with Ray Reynosa of Love to Dance Studio. He and his wife, Ronnie, own the studio and have coached many Dancing with West Texas Stars participants.

Brown said she has always enjoyed dancing, but “I would say I’m definitely not a dancer so it’s most definitely pushing me outside my comfort zone, especially doing it in front of an audience.”

She added that there’s no doubt “I’ll probably be incredibly nervous.”

“But in terms of the dancing, Ray and Ronnie have been excellent coaches. They’ve devoted a lot of time to the routine, whether or not I can pull it off. I feel better about it now than I did in the early stages of it,” Brown said.

She added that the cause is the reason she’s willing to put herself out there.

“To be able to raise money for families that have been through sexual abuse, that’s the reason I’m doing it. With my leadership position in the community, I’m in good position to raise money for the cause. … I feel like obligation because felt I could make a difference,” Brown said.

Dunnam said Dancing with West Texas Stars is always a fun time.

“And we hope that our participants find the fun and get a little competitive. We’ve seen that a lot. We saw that some last year where there (was) last-minute competitiveness that led to more donations for votes, so that’s really cool,” she said.

This is the first year the event will be at the Marriott, the number of tables has increased and the area is larger.

Dunnam said they pulled out of the shelter in Fort Stockton and are going to focus on the one here.

“We have seen a large increase in the number of crisis response team calls, which are mostly sexual assault, in addition to an increase in domestic violence. We have never filled a shelter to capacity, but we’ve come close,” Dunnam said.

She added that domestic violence affects whole families and cuts across educational and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“In the last year, we have definitely really ramped up our awareness … efforts. We have the tear- offs that we distribute that have information. We have all our community activities that we go and do. Our belief is that these awareness activities have caused more people to come forth, and every time that we go out to the community to do an awareness event, there’s always someone who’s never heard of us before,” Dunnam said.

Crisis Center also has a strong social media presence and is in the schools and the community.

Dunnam said the agency has a great partnership with law enforcement.

“Law enforcement has been actively engaged in reducing domestic violence and we are partnering with them in a protocol to reduce lethality. … It’s a lethality assessment that they do on the scene to reduce the chance that the next violent event will be lethal,” Dunnam said. “There are some questions that they can ask that help them know that this is a lethal situation and then they act accordingly. Law enforcement has been very supportive. The police are great here. They’ve worked very well with us and we partner with them. We have meetings with them and we have a great collaboration with OPD and the Sheriff’s Department.”

Last year, Dunnam said, the event was “really, really good” and this year is shaping up to be even better.

“The dancers are really engaged and some are very competitive and that makes for a good show,” Dunnam said.

She added that the community support for the Crisis Center is amazing.

“And I know that it’s because people want to take care of our survivors and they want them to move into an independent life and heal from this trauma,” she said.