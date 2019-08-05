Odessa’s Bushman donates $100,000

People from around the Permian Basin are poised to help out if needed in the aftermath of the shooting in El Paso and there are also expressions of faith, shock and worry for loved ones.

The shooting killed 22 and wounded 26 at a Walmart in the West Texas city on Saturday morning as many shoppers there were preparing for back to school.

And Odessa philanthropist and businessman John Bushman and his wife Carol are pledging $100,000 to help the victims. The donation is being made on behalf of all ICA team members and the Bushmans. They are also planning a Saturday blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Fuddrucker’s mall entrance.

Bushman is known for his generosity during times of crisis.

Connection Christian Church co-pastor Rev. Dawn Weaks said the church is working on setting up a blood drive.

Odessa Salvation Army Lt. Juan Gomez said the organization is ready and willing to assist and in communication with the city of El Paso and the state and will send a crew from Odessa to the area if additional volunteers are needed.

“My family and I had the opportunity to serve in El Paso five years ago. It was actually our first appointment out of the seminary college,” Gomez said. “I used to shop at that Walmart every weekend, sometimes twice a week. My home was right around the corner from it. Within moments of everything happening, I received calls. My heart very quickly wondered if there was anybody I knew that might be affected.”

He said it is difficult to process personal feelings in these types of chaotic situations.

“My thing is just to pray for those that were affected and for those that experienced this horrific crime,” Gomez said. “Your heart goes out to them, but you also have to think about the families who went home to empty rooms, and the families who are still questioning and have a general concern for what tomorrow looks like, especially when they have to send their kids to schools that continue to get worse and stores that should be a safe haven and aren’t.”

The American Red Cross has set up family assistance centers where mental health and medical workers are providing disaster mental health services and disaster trauma recovery to those impacted by the shooting in El Paso. Permian Basin area chapter volunteers are on standby.

“Our volunteers are trained in care and they’re trained to wrap their arms, so to speak, around the people they’re caring for and bring them comfort. Our mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering so that’s what we’re doing,” Executive Director Tracy Austin said.

“It’s another horrific time in our country,” she said. “I’m proud to be a part of an organization that lends their hands when difficult situations arise.”

Permian Basin ministers were shocked by the weekend’s mass murders in El Paso, reporting that they had led prayers for understanding and healing before, during and after their Sunday worship services.

“I’m seeing a lot of things on Facebook about churches setting aside time to pray for El Paso,” said the Rev. Wayne Keller of Midland, who recently served as interim director of the Basin Baptist Network of 10 churches. “Our churches are cooperating with the Texas Baptist Men, the Southern Baptist Convention of Texas and the Baptist General Convention of Texas to help in any way we can.

“A lot of resources were already being made available for the people who had crossed the border and I’m sure that same kind of thing is in place for this.”

Asked his view of the Saturday morning tragedy in El Paso and others like it, Keller said Monday, “I think almost without exception that these people have serious emotional and mental health problems.

“Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. In England, they use knives. The thing that concerns me is that so much of this garbage is promoted on the social media, which have become some of the most destructive things in this country. You already have people leaning in this direction and then somebody exacerbates the situation. There will have to be regulation of social media.”

The Rev. Martin Ortega and his wife Frances were in El Paso, eating at Los Toreados Restaurante at 9515 Gateway Blvd. W., when they learned in text messages from El Paso relatives and Midland church members that the murders had just taken place five blocks away at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

In the Sun City to vacation and see family members, they drove past the scene. “There were a lot of police officers around the Walmart and mall,” said Ortega, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Midland.

“We hadn’t heard anything. We had an hour of prayer yesterday morning and during worship and in small groups, asking God for the spiritual lives of the families and asking him to give them strength. Sometimes people might not understand what’s going on, but even though it is a tragedy, God is in control. We pray for them to be wise under God’s sovereignty.”

Ortega said the only person to blame is the murderer himself. “All it takes is for one person to make that choice in life and make all this happen,” he said.

“He will do it because he wants to do it. I don’t think you can blame the government.”

The Rev. Vaughny Taylor, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Odessa, had just attended a seminar at the First Baptist Church in Midland about church shootings and what to do if one happens.

“It’s a tragic thing going on in our country,” Taylor said. “It’s hard to get your mind around it. I can’t understand what’s going on anymore. We’re praying for the healing of the families who have lost loved ones and for all those who are providing care and trying to sort through this thing.

“When I went to the training for this kind of event with the sheriff’s officer, I had no idea that this would occur not even 24 hours later. It breaks my heart for everyone involved. We don’t look for it. We don’t expect it or think it’s ever going to happen. And then it does.”

Derek Catsam, professor of history and the Kathlyn Cosper Dunagan professor in the Humanities at University of Texas Permian Basin, is currently in South Africa, but has taught courses in global terrorism.

“I’m in South Africa right now, a country that knows white supremacy. But I’ll tell you: never has white supremacy seemed so raw, so immediate, and so angry in American society at large, and never has it been fed so clearly from the office of the president of the United States,” Catsam said in an email.

Asked if these shootings come in cycles, Catsam said it seems like people are emboldened in a lot of cases. A second Saturday mass shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, that claimed the lives of nine people and injured about two dozen others.

“There isn’t a pattern or anything, which just makes the arbitrariness all the more frightening. But the perpetrators of these events are overwhelmingly white men. They certainly are neither immigrants nor are they Islamic — they are homegrown terrorists fueled by hatred,” Catsam wrote.

Growing up, Annette Macias, executive director of accountability and assessment for Ector County ISD, used to spend three or four months of the year with relatives in the El Paso-Juarez area. She still has lots of family there, so when the news broke Saturday about the mass shooting in El Paso, it was a shock.

“My heart just sank,” Macias wrote on Twitter Saturday. “(I have) shopped at that Walmart and mall so many times. Thankfully, my brother and nieces are OK.”

The Walmart where the shooting took place is off Interstate 10 and convenient to people coming into or out of El Paso.

Macias said she had to think of where everyone lived and figure out where everybody might be at that time.

“We’ve not really ever had any issues with it being a violent city. A lot of my childhood memories are from when I lived there with my grandmother or stayed with aunts and uncles. Downtown crossing the border, we would cross by foot a lot and shop downtown at all of those little places right close to the border. That’s the kind of community it is. I never necessarily felt threatened by anything,” Macias said.

Bill Kibler, president of Sul Ross State University in Alpine released a statement over the weekend as residents from there often travel to El Paso to visit family members and “experience the wonderful culture of the city.”

Kibler extended thoughts and prayers on behalf of the university community, a news release said. He noted that counseling is available if anyone needs to check on loved ones in El Paso, they should tell their professors and work with the Dena of Students office to make arrangements for their classes.

Faculty and staff who needed to leave should tell their supervisors and work with the Office of Human Resources, the release said.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) said his heart breaks for the families that have been torn apart by this shooting, and that he prays for them and their friends and neighbors in El Paso.

“They’re a resilient and beautiful community that will emerge even stronger,” Landgraf said in an emailed statement. “I’m grateful for the first responders for acting quickly to save lives. The shooter, on the other hand, is a hate-filled terrorist who deserves no notoriety for himself or his warped worldview. I expect him to meet justice swiftly, quietly and harshly.”

Mayor David Turner said he was shocked when he heard about the shooting in El Paso.

“Your heart breaks for all of those victims,” Turner said. “They were just shopping for their families or just out being citizens, and it outrages me that there’s people out there that go about evil.”

Turner said he encouraged all Odessans to pray for El Paso and all of the citizens and victims affected by the shooting.