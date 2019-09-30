Texas Mutual awards dividends to local firms

The dividend program allows Texas Mutual to share its success with policyholders who display a commitment to preventing workplace accidents and helping injured workers get back on the job. Dividends are based on each company’s loss ratio and history with Texas Mutual. This is the 21st year Texas Mutual has distributed policyholder dividends, bringing the total to $2.8 billion.

Texas Mutual awarded its first dividend in 1999. While dividends have been annually awarded, they’re based on performance and are not guaranteed. Additionally, dividends must comply with Texas Department of Insurance regulations.