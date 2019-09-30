Texas Mutual Insurance
Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 5:18 pm
Texas Mutual awards dividends to local firms
Odessa American
AUSTIN — Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company and the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has distributed a company-record $330 million in dividends to over 55,000 policyholders across the state. As part of this year’s program, Texas Mutual awarded $9,408,876 in dividends to 701 Ector County companies, which will be invested back into their local communities.
The dividend program allows Texas Mutual to share its success with policyholders who display a commitment to preventing workplace accidents and helping injured workers get back on the job. Dividends are based on each company’s loss ratio and history with Texas Mutual. This is the 21st year Texas Mutual has distributed policyholder dividends, bringing the total to $2.8 billion.
Texas Mutual awarded its first dividend in 1999. While dividends have been annually awarded, they’re based on performance and are not guaranteed. Additionally, dividends must comply with Texas Department of Insurance regulations.
