The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Resident String Quartet has scheduled auditions for concertmaster and for principal violin II on Feb. 24 location tba.
Application deadline is Feb. 10. Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance. Master’s degree preferred.
For more information, email personnel@mosc.org. Go online for application details.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.