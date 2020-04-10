  • April 10, 2020

Families pose for Odessa American's family photos

Families pose for Odessa American's family photos

  • SAY CHEESE

    Eli Hartman

    Mayra Baeza poses for a quarantine portrait with her dog, Dixie, and cat, Winks. Baeza is an oilfield employee who works in Andrews 3 days a week and jokes that she spends her time in quarantine drinking.

  • FAMILY MOMENTS

    Eli Hartman

    Julie and Aaron Zapata pose with their children, from left, 6-year old Kohen, 6-year old Kamdyn, 3-year old Kyan, and 17-year old Brennan, as well as their dogs Griffin and Boomer for a quarantine portrait. During the Zapata's time in isolation, Julie, who is a photographer, has been able to take portraits of her own family on their front porch.

  • DRESS UP

    Eli Hartman

    Jenny Murley dressed in a costume with her children, from left, 10-year old Kainon and 9-year old AnnaLynn, pose for a quarantine portrait. The outbreak of COVID-19 has kept the Murley family from attending comic-cons, who instead decided to dress up while at home to break up the monotony.

  • WORK, WORK, WORK

    Eli Hartman

    Jack Ansley poses for a quarantine portrait in the garage of his shop. Ansley, who retired 4 years ago, has spent his time in quarantine working on various restorations for customers and his family.

  • TIME TO PLAY

    Eli Hartman

    Ian and Ally Bowling pose for a quarantine portrait with their children: from left, 5-year old Barrett, 11-year old Andrew, and 3-year old Madelyn. Ian, a salesman, and Ally, an Insurance Agent, has been passing the time with their children by playing cornhole, wahoo, and helping out their neighbors.

Posted: Friday, April 10, 2020 4:00 pm

Posted: Friday, April 10, 2020 4:00 pm

Families pose for Odessa American's family photos

Many Odessans, like the rest of the country, are trying to stay home and social distance as much as possible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the world.

OA photographer Eli Hartman wanted to spend some time taking family portraits to show how folks are weathering this crisis. He’s met some nice folks and kept his social distance.

We love the positive vibes coming from all these families in the photos. Eli enjoyed meeting these social distancing families and taking their portraits.

From cosplayers to someone offering to trade their “demon kitten” for toilet paper – we loved them all.

Visit oaoa.com for a closer look at the photos. Want to share your family with us? Call 432-333-7774 or email ehartman@oaoa.com

We plan to “shoot” more family pics and are working on a little something for those of you disappointed about prom. Have an idea? Email ldennis@oaoa.com

All photos are taken with social distancing in mind. Keep up the great work Odessa!

Posted in on Friday, April 10, 2020 4:00 pm. | Tags: ,

