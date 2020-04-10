Families pose for Odessa American's family photos

Many Odessans, like the rest of the country, are trying to stay home and social distance as much as possible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the world.

OA photographer Eli Hartman wanted to spend some time taking family portraits to show how folks are weathering this crisis. He’s met some nice folks and kept his social distance.

We love the positive vibes coming from all these families in the photos. Eli enjoyed meeting these social distancing families and taking their portraits.

From cosplayers to someone offering to trade their “demon kitten” for toilet paper – we loved them all.

Visit oaoa.com for a closer look at the photos. Want to share your family with us? Call 432-333-7774 or email ehartman@oaoa.com

We plan to “shoot” more family pics and are working on a little something for those of you disappointed about prom. Have an idea? Email ldennis@oaoa.com

All photos are taken with social distancing in mind. Keep up the great work Odessa!