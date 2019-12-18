Campaign for Your Life, Our Purpose surpasses goal

In 2014, TTUHSC launched the university’s first-ever capital campaign. The goal was to raise $100 million by the end of 2019, the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the School of Medicine and, subsequently, a full-fledged health sciences center. Gifts for the campaign included more than 7,013 donors and 15,000 gifts.

The three key areas supported by gifts to The Campaign for Your Life, Our Purpose include:

>> 57.5% education/scholarships.

>> 24% research.

>> 18% patient care/community impact.

>> 0.5% undesignated.

Project highlights made possible by The Campaign for Your Life, Our Purpose include:

>> The establishment of the first-ever presidential endowed scholarship that will enhance student recruitment.

>> Support for faculty recruitment in terms of additional professorships and chair positions in multiple areas.

>> Enhanced facilities on all campuses including the Academic Event Center and the University Center, and early next year, the Institute of Anatomical Science, a premier facility for study of gross anatomy, will open.

>> New Academic Classroom Building in the Permian Basin.

>> SiMCentral in Amarillo, a medical and health care simulation facility for the Texas panhandle and tri-state area.

>> A third building in Abilene for the future School of Public Health.

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell said he was often asked why now for a campaign and what difference the funds raised would make.

TTUHSC has graduated more than 30,000 students, (with about 24% of those staying to practice in this region) increases local economies and brings about $2 million to the state. And while the original mission was to provide health care services to this region, TTUHSC also has built a reputation on a national and global level.