MCH regains Level II Trauma rank

Medical Center Hospital has been promoted back to a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons following a July demotion to a Level III trauma center.

The designation is good news for Odessa’s public hospital but MCH CEO Russell Tippin said in a news release that MCH has an eye on an even higher designation – Level 1.

“The recredentialing of Medical Center Health System is critical to the higher level of care needed in West Texas and the Permian Basin,” Tippin stated in a news release. “We knew it was just a matter of time and paperwork that we needed to complete to get this done. Level II designation is a must for Medical Center Hospital and as big as that is, our sights are set on Level I for the future. We want to be the only Level I Trauma Center between Lubbock and El Paso. It is on our radar screen and is something we are giving much attention to and it’s in the future of this hospital and our patients.”

The hospital is also designated a Level II by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Medical Center Hospital serves as the referral trauma center for the largest geographic trauma region in Texas,” said Gregory B. York, MD, FACS, trauma medical director at Medical Center Health System. “We are very happy to receive both our reverification from the American College of Surgeons and state designation as a Level II Trauma Center. We continue to serve and are always ready to provide care to the injured patients of our community.”

Medical Center Hospital has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee, an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons. The Level II verification will run through Aug. 16, 2021.

MCH was temporarily designated a Level III Trauma Center on Aug. 1, 2019, after a report in August of 2018 found some deficiencies with backup physician specialty call coverage.

However, a site visit and subsequent report by the American College of Surgeons on Aug. 9, found those deficiencies had been corrected. The three year verification retroactively starts from the date of the initial report in August of 2018.

At the time of the downgrade, Ector County Hospital District 5 Board Member Don Hallmark said the designation was not as dramatic as it sounded.

“It’s just about not having a specific number of people on call, and when you miss that your obligation is to let the people know,” Hallmark said in July.

On Friday, Hallmark said it’s a good thing to regain the designation of Level II.

“Nothing changed with the care that anyone was given while we were temporarily at a level 3. Going forward we will be working to add additional specialties to our staff and obtain higher levels of success in every element of our care all in an effort to someday bring Level 1 care to this community while always doing our best to be the best,” Hallmark added.