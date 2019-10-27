Quick Hits Oct. 27

Benefit Concert

First Baptist Church of Midland, 2104 W Louisiana Ave., Midland, has scheduled Odessa Shooting Benefit Concert with Unspoken Reason Tour featuring Go Dim & Caitie Hurst from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.

The concert is free to the public, however donations will be accepted at the door.

Funds raised will go to victims and families of the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

For more information, call 683-0600.

>> fbc-midland.org

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

Boo-Ling for Charity

United Way of Odessa and Glazer's has scheduled the third annual Boo-Ling for Charity Bowling Tournament benefiting United Way of Odessa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Cinergy Odessa, 8250 Highway 191.

There will be Bowl A Turkey/Win a Turkey, prizes, raffle, silent auction and more.

Individual Boo-ler is $125; Booo-ling lane sponsor, $ 150; and Five Person Team, $500.

For more information and registration form, call 332-0941.

>> tinyurl.com/yxa96nvm

Harp concert

The Ector County Independent School District Harp has scheduled a fall concert at 7 p.m. Monday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 Dotsy Ave.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Life saving class

Odessa Fire Rescue, Odessa Police Department, The Odessa East Rotary Club, Medical Center Hospital Trauma Service Outreach and the Texas J Regional Advisory Council is offering a free Stop the Bleed and Basic CPR class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at OFR Central Station Classroom.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Light refreshments will be provided. Participants will not receive a certification in CPR. This is for CPR demonstration and skills practice only.

For more information, call Feliz Abalos at 333-3614.

Go online to register.

>> tinyurl.com/y6gdsv8v

