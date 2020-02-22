‘Global Migration’ subject of lecture

A Lessons and Legacies session titled “Global Migration” is scheduled at noon Tuesday. This session will be presented by Dr. Jaime Aguila on the first floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center at Midland College.

A complimentary light lunch will be provided. The poster exhibit is entitled World War I: Lessons and Legacies and is provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission. It will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St.