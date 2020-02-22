  • February 22, 2020

‘Global Migration’ subject of lecture - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

‘Global Migration’ subject of lecture

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Saturday, February 22, 2020 2:24 pm

‘Global Migration’ subject of lecture Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Lessons and Legacies session titled “Global Migration” is scheduled at noon Tuesday. This session will be presented by Dr. Jaime Aguila on the first floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center at Midland College.

A complimentary light lunch will be provided. The poster exhibit is entitled World War I: Lessons and Legacies and is provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission. It will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St.

For more information contact Howard Marks at hmarks@midland.edu or (432) 685-4726.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, February 22, 2020 2:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
65°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: S at 10mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 47°
Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 70°/Low 43°
Windy with morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 70°/Low 39°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]