SM Energy donates $15,000 to basin Boys and Girls Clubs

The funds will go toward a variety of programs aimed at providing food for families, children and older individuals and bringing Boys and Girls Club programming to youth.

“We are so grateful SM Energy for helping us provide vital services for the children of Midland and Odessa who are in the most need,” said David Chancellor, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin in a statement.

Specifically, the funds will go towards producing activity bags for children that are available upon request. The release stated that the Boys and Girls Club has distributed nearly 4,000 bags.

The Boys and Girls Club is also assisting with food deliveries to those that are either quarantined or shut-in at the request of the West Texas Food Bank.