  • January 8, 2020

Texas Farm Bureau AgFund endorses Pfluger - Odessa American: Local News

Texas Farm Bureau AgFund endorses Pfluger

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 12:33 pm

Texas Farm Bureau AgFund endorses Pfluger oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND on Wednesday endorsed August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) in the Republican primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

The Texas Farm Bureau AGFUND is a political action committee that educates voters on important agricultural issues and supports candidates who support the interests of Texas Farm Bureau members.

“We need a strong voice for agriculture and rural Texas in Washington D.C.,” said Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening via a news release. “We support August Pfluger because we believe he can be that voice. He has the background to understand the challenges facing farmers and ranchers, and he will be effective in Washington.”

 “For seven generations, my family has made its living working the farms and ranches of Texas, which is why I’m so honored to have the support of the Texas Farm Bureau in this campaign,”  Pfluger said via news release.

