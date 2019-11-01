“Take the Stairs” with Black Violin

The members of Black Violin will be the first to tell you their shows are not just a concert, but a party.

In an online video, violinist Kev Marcus tells the audience during a performance their concerts are more than a show; they’re a party. Marcus’ collaborator, Wil Baptiste, who plays viola, echoed the sentiment during a phone interview.

Their music, Baptiste said, is designed to be transgenerational and for all walks of life, regardless of sex, creed, or if they’re “white, black or purple.”

In fact, Baptiste said there have been times where he has seen people with walkers or canes push their items to the side during their shows so they can get up and dance to the music.

“Trust me, it sounds funny, but I’ve seen it happen about 20 times,” he said.

The duo is currently on their “Impossible Tour,” and are scheduled to play Nov. 13 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Blending a mixture of classical, hip-hop, and everything in between, Baptiste said the group is excited about making what he believes is their first stop in the Odessa/Midland area.

Baptiste said people may be skeptical about attending a show where the artists play classical instruments, but said they usually leave excited about the experience.

“If you want to experience something different … this is the show for you,” Baptiste said.

Baptiste and Marcus met in orchestra class in 1996 at Dillard High School of the Performing Arts. From there, the two went to separate colleges – Baptiste to Florida State and Marcus to Florida International University – before getting back together to work on their music.

In 2005, the duo was invited to perform at “Showtime at the Apollo,” and won. After their win, the group was then approached Alicia Keys’ manager, who asked them to perform with her during the Billboard Awards, and have continued producing music and touring since then.

The group released their latest album, “Take the Stairs,” today, which revolves around a message of hope and rising above adversity.

Baptiste said people encounter struggles in their daily lives, and the message of the album will hopefully inspire people to see they are important and worthwhile. Baptiste added he hopes listeners might be able to reflect back on the album and use it as an inspiration to get through rough patches in their lives.

Even the title of the album is a reference to overcoming adversity, that no matter how much you might personally struggle, when you stop to see where you are in life, you can be proud of where you are and how you fought to get there.

"It’s cliché, but it’s true,” he said. “When you get to that top level, you know you made it.”

Tickets for the show range between $17 and $37. Those interested can call 432-552-4430 for more information.