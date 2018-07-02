  • July 2, 2018

Dress for Success Drive

Posted: Sunday, July 1, 2018 12:00 am

Odessa American

Curves has scheduled a Dress for Success Drive throughout July.

Donations of gently used or new professional attire, shoes and accessories may be dropped off at Curves, 1541 JBS Parkway, Suite No. 5, or call for them to be picked up at 770-8907.

Curves hours are 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call Curves at 552-8130.

Dress for Success has volunteer opportunities available.

Posted in on Sunday, July 1, 2018 12:00 am.

