Writer says to learn from the past

Tim Madigan’s journalism career has touched on many topics over more than three decades taking him from beat reporter to celebrated author.

Born and raised in Crookston, Minnesota, Madigan covered police during his time as a reporter with the Odessa American in the early 1980s and later covered a number of beats at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Politico and Reader’s Digest.

He is also a celebrated author whose works include “Every Common Sight,” a novel about the Greatest Generation and World War II’s aftermath. His most recent book is a look at how the Kimbell Art Museum was founded. He also has a book about his friendship with the late Fred Rogers titled “I’m Proud of You: My Friendship with Fred Rogers.”

That said, nothing has influenced Madigan quite like one particular book he wrote nearly two decades ago that strikes a poignant message.

Madigan’s novel “The Burning: Massacre, Destruction, and the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921” is a deep dive into the past of the rioting in Tulsa’s Greenwood Community where an estimated 100 people (likely more) died and the destruction of a thriving African-American neighborhood in the process.

That harrowing event and the research poured into the project was a life-changing event for Madigan.

“Prior to that, I had very little idea or appreciation of the history of our nation when it came to race both in broad terms about slavery but also about Jim Crow years, segregation, racial violence, all of that,” Madigan said.

That transformative experience has shaped Madigan’s perspective all these years later. Among the most valuable lessons he said he learned was that he became more “hauntingly aware of the racial chasm that continues to exist in this country.”

That message has been prevalent in recent weeks with the growing number of anti-racism protests. The protests came not only in response to the killing of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer but the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Madigan says that many of the present day events stemmed from not learning lessons from history.

“It’s a huge wound that has yet to be healed,” Madigan said. “One of the reasons I believe this is that we don’t know what we’re healing from.”

Madigan admits that he was in that category prior to writing the book. He said that that he was “shamefully ignorant” on these matters and said that the look into what happened in Tulsa nearly a century ago started a life-long journey of education and growth.

“What I learned was that what happened in Tulsa was completely consistent with what was going on in the rest of the nation at the time differing only in the matter of degree and scope,” Madigan said. “It really changed the way I looked at people. I became much more curious about the experience of people different from myself.”

It’s a transformation that he hopes others undergo as well and believes that it’s a step towards creating meaningful change and healing.

Just in the last few weeks, Madigan says that he’s heard from friends who have read his book and have gone through the same eye-opening experience he did two decades ago.

2020 is not the first year that these protests have gone on. Madigan, however, sees the protests from the last few weeks and senses a turning point and something that has been a long time coming.

“In terms of really drawing this issue out into the open and laying it bare and looking at it with disgust, I think there’s no turning back now,” he said. “What’s gone on the last three weeks has us heading to a much more just and equitable world.

Madigan is a firm believer of the saying that those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it. He added that matters of the heart can be difficult to articulate, especially if the subject is uncomfortable.

However, he says that his book and taking a deep dive into racism and the problems that America has had over the years can begin that healing process, particularly for white Americans.

“My theory is that especially in light of what’s gone on the last three weeks or so, that there are millions of white Americans like me who if they would only learn the history, their hearts would be changed and they would become involved in meaningful change and healing,” Madigan said.

“We need to view the original sin of our country and look at it in a thorough and meaningful way however painful it might be.”