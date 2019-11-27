  • November 27, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 27

Quick Hits Nov. 27

Posted: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 6:00 am

Ceremony

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

The ceremony kicks off Starbright Village with carolers, dancers, hot chocolate, and the lighting of the official community Christmas tree.

Breakfast with Santa

Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled the second annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7.

There will be pancakes, games, activities, letters to Santa and more.

Breakfast is $5 and games booth tickets are $1.

Toy Drive

The Lower Society has scheduled the second annual Jingle for Jevin Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Target Parking Lot, 3909 E. 42nd St.

All toys must be wrapped.

All donations will go to High Sky Children's Ranch.

Feel free to bring your ride.

Sounds of the Season

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Sounds of the Season featuring Scott and Nikki Windham as Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland.

Tickets are $30 to $50 or $17 for students.

Dance Clinic & Showcase

A Future Paws Fall Dance Clinic & Showcase, “A Merry Pawsmas,” is scheduled Dec. 14 at the Permian High School Fieldhouse.

Kindergarten through eighth-grade students are invited to participate.

The clinic will begin at 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The showcase and cookies with Santa will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guest showcase performances will include the Permian Varsity Paws, JV Paws, Majorettes, Black Magic Cheerleaders, and Satin Strings.

Pre-registration form is required by Saturday. Registration fee is $35 includes T-shirt.

For registration form or information, call Courtney Navarrete at 528-2083 or Christina Garcia at 557-3594.

