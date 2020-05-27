  • May 27, 2020

Ector County COVID-19 numbers

Ector County COVID-19 numbers

Posted: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:45 pm

An Ector County Health Department news release detailed that there are forty-two active COVID-19 cases in Ector County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Out of 2,370 tests, 152 Ector County residents have tested positive for the virus and 105 have recovered.

Five Ector County residents have died from coronavirus-related conditions.

Out of 366 calls to the Ector County drive-thru testing at the Ector County Coliseum 171 have been tested, 13 have tested positive, 16 are pending and 142 have been negative.

The average number of contacts per positive case is 12 people and the average age of positive cases is 31 to 40-years-old, the press release detailed.

Medical Center Hospital reported no new positive cases on Wednesday. They reported having six COVID-19 patients in the hospital, four are in the CCU, two of whom are on ventilators and two others are on a different COVID-19 designated floor.

On Tuesday, Crane County reported that two residents died after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Focused Care at Crane nursing home facility and one resident was reportedly being transferred to Odessa Regional Medical Center.

On May 22, an Odessa Fire Rescue testing revealed 16 residents and five employees had tested positive at Focused Care at Crane.

A Focused Care representative reported Wednesday via text that seven COVID-19 positive residents are now at ORMC and seven other residents are being cared for in isolation at the facility. One additional positive was revealed from pending employee tests. A total of seven positive Crane staff members are now quarantining at home. Two contract therapists reportedly tested positive including the one revealed last week.

Crane County Judge Roy Hodges did not return phone calls Tuesday or Wednesday regarding the Crane nursing home.

An Ector County virtual COVID-19 hospital briefing will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday via MCH’s Facebook.

