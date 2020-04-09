Odessa Arts schedules premier of 'Inspire' on Basin PBS

Press release from Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham:

Hello,

What a different world we live in then we did when we last spoke. COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in ways we thought were unimaginable a few months ago. I hope that as you are reading this you are safe and healthy.

If there is a silver lining to all of this, it is that we are seeing people turning to the Arts for comfort: reading books, listening to music, streaming films. The Arts are providing us with companionship and context as we navigate these uncharted waters. It's heartwarming to see the Arts responding: concerts and theatrical productions live-streamed, musicians performing in their living rooms, authors reading from their works.

During this time of social distancing, I hope this is one way we can form closer bonds. I am especially happy to able to share with you the premier of 'Inspire,' a documentary on the creation of the Odessa Spire, and the history of Public Art in Odessa. I am very proud of this film, and the people who created it: director Matt Rist, photographer Clyde Aly, and the people who took time out to talk to us about the project: Toby Eoff, Dick Gillham, and artist Ray King. This documentary would not have been possible without the support of the Bryant Family Foundation. The documentary will air on Basin PBS on April 28th at 7 p.m. I hope you enjoy watching it, and that it gives you a bit of comfort.

I send my gratitude for your support, and also for those individuals and families directly impacted by this crisis-- healthcare personnel, those who ensure essential services are not interrupted, and other crucial services professionals.

Peace to you and your family during this time,

Randy Ham

Executive Director