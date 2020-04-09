  • April 9, 2020

Odessa Arts schedules premier of 'Inspire' on Basin PBS - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa Arts schedules premier of 'Inspire' on Basin PBS

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 1:45 pm

Odessa Arts schedules premier of 'Inspire' on Basin PBS oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Press release from Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham:

Hello,

What a different world we live in then we did when we last spoke. COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in ways we thought were unimaginable a few months ago. I hope that as you are reading this you are safe and healthy.

If there is a silver lining to all of this, it is that we are seeing people turning to the Arts for comfort: reading books, listening to music, streaming films. The Arts are providing us with companionship and context as we navigate these uncharted waters. It's heartwarming to see the Arts responding: concerts and theatrical productions live-streamed, musicians performing in their living rooms, authors reading from their works. 

During this time of social distancing, I hope this is one way we can form closer bonds. I am especially happy to able to share with you the premier of 'Inspire,' a documentary on the creation of the Odessa Spire, and the history of Public Art in Odessa. I am very proud of this film, and the people who created it: director Matt Rist, photographer Clyde Aly, and the people who took time out to talk to us about the project: Toby Eoff, Dick Gillham, and artist Ray King. This documentary would not have been possible without the support of the Bryant Family Foundation. The documentary will air on Basin PBS on April 28th at 7 p.m. I hope you enjoy watching it, and that it gives you a bit of comfort. 

I send my gratitude for your support, and also for those individuals and families directly impacted by this crisis-- healthcare personnel, those who ensure essential services are not interrupted, and other crucial services professionals.

Peace to you and your family during this time,

Randy Ham

Executive Director

Posted in on Thursday, April 9, 2020 1:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
77°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: WSW at 11mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 50°
Showers possible early. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 56°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]