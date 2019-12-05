Locals ready to film tribute song following mass shooting

About a week after Aug. 31, two longtime friends talked about the opportunity to reunite after more than 15 years to write and produce a song that would pay tribute to all of the victims and the first responders involved in the mass shooting.

Joe Arguello, 38, and David James Bullard, 41, said a month and a half ago they did just that as the Co-CEO’s of Odessa Texas Records released the track “Texas Strong” on Nov. 19.

Arguello and Bullard are inviting the public to be part of the “Texas Strong” music video, which will film Saturday in Odessa and Sunday in Midland.

“It actually turned out a lot better than we expected,” Bullard said of the “Texas Strong” track. “We knew it would be a great in what it was reference to, but after it was completed and we heard it for the first time, we all got goose bumps.

“You actually have a mental picture when you are listening to the song as what happened on that day.”

The music video for “Texas Strong” will begin at 1 p.m. at the south side parking lot of the Ector County Coliseum. Bullard said there will be multiple locations of filming which he and Arguello will share with the public that come out for the music video.

Parts of the music video will be shot from the ground and from a drone. Arguello and Bullard are expecting a quite a few people to be part of the music video.

“One of the photographers has a drone, so we will have aerial footage as well,” Arguello said. “Hopefully, he’s going to have all the works.”

On Odessa Texas Records Facebook page, the post which features the band’s newest track has been shared 150 times. The track is 6 minutes, 10 seconds long and it features the names of the seven people shot and killed during the mass shooting.

Arguello and Bullard said the song has been played on local radio. The duo said the reception has been “amazing.”

“It has been touching,” Bullard said. “Everybody is loving the song. We are getting quite the loving push from our community.”