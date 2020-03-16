Disaster declaration up in the air

Odessa Mayor David Turner said that he and Ector County Judge Debi Hays are talking to other cities about what they are planning to do about issuing local disaster declarations.

Early on Monday, Turner said that that although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Odessa, they are waiting to see what’s coming out of Washington D.C., before moving ahead with the declaration.

“You just have to do it when it’s an appropriate time,” he said.

A disaster declaration could be put in place by a mayor or county judge without a public meeting, but an ordinance would need to be put to vote.

Early on Monday, Turner indicated that they were looking to draft a declaration. Hays said early Monday evening that she couldn’t justify issuing a local disaster declaration at this time.

Turner said that declaring a disaster could help the City of Odessa receive federal and state funding for medical costs and to help the West Texas Food Bank feed citizens who are struggling and ECISD students, as well.

However, later on Monday City of Odessa Director of Communications Devin Sanchez said Hays told her that the city is not drafting an ordinance or disaster declaration, but they are definitely keeping their options open.

Turner was contacted again and he said via text message “we are not in the declaring. We are not drafting an ordinance or a declaration at this time.”

When questioned why the change, he said we are talking to other cities and “discussing what they are looking to do.”

On Monday, President Trump asked for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people and urged Americans to avoid eating and drinking at bars and restaurants and food courts. “This is a bad one. This is a very bad one,” he said.

Also on Monday, following unreturned phone calls from a number of local officials, Sanchez detailed that all questions related to coronavirus to the City of Odessa, Ector County, the Ector County Health Department and Medical Center Hospital would have to go through her office.

She later clarified that there may be press conferences with health officials, but that questions to be answered on a 48 hour basis would have to be submitted to her by noon on days before the press release is sent out.

Earlier in the day, Turner said press releases would be issued to communicate with the public as well as press conferences in the coming days. He said, depending on the situation, they may have to turn to teleconferences for meetings. The city is holding meetings to determine coronavirus action that are currently closed to the public, but Turner said as those decisions are made they will open meetings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website details that mass gatherings of more than 50 should be postponed or canceled. Later in the day, however, Trump asked for the number to be 10.

On Monday the CDC updated their website detailing that large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

The CDC site details that for the next eight weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) should cancel or postpone in-person events.

Turner said that there are other cities in the U.S. that have no cases of coronavirus, but have declared an Emergency Disaster in preparation for the worst.

“We just have to be careful,” he said.

Sanchez said that there will be a press release every 48 hours with updates about coronavirus cases, as well as any changes regarding city, county events or hospitals.