Food bank distributes almost 1 million pounds of food in May

The record distribution was aided by help from the National Guard, a news release said.

The West Texas Food Bank operates on-campus pantries at both locations in Odessa and Midland, as well as conducting mobile distributions in underserved areas of the 19 counties we serve. In May, the two in-house pantries and mobile distribution locations distributed 8,100 pantry boxes, along with proteins, fruits and vegetables.

FireBird Energy got in touch with Midland Meat Company about a donation of ground beef. Midland Meat Company matched the beef donation and forwarded what the meat would have cost to the food bank, so the food bank received several tons of ground beef and a check for $7,500, the release said.

West Texas Food Bank also expressed thanks H-E-B for delivering some of the donated meat from a processor in South Texas.

May turned out to be the month of matches. The organization behind Giving Tuesday, normally held in November, following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, decided that May 5 was to be designated Giving Tuesday Now, and was used by organizations around the country to raise funds for their COVID-19 response.

Following a successful matching campaign by CBS7 and the Dobbs Law Firm, Odessa attorney Juan Silva, from the Silva Law Group, and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association donated $100,000 to the food bank, then challenged the community to donate $100,000 more, which they would match. The community stepped up and the food bank met the match, which will allow it to provide an additional 1.3 million meals, the release said.

“It is easy to view the numbers from the month of May with rose colored glasses, and paint the picture of what is going on around the Food Bank as a ‘win’,” said Libby Campbell, executive director of the West Texas Food Bank, “but we must also not lose sight of the fact that the record numbers we are seeing are from our neighbors who are in crisis, and as many as 74 percent of the people we are serving have never been to a food bank or pantry before, and I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that we don’t anticipate these record numbers going down. With the Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans quickly running out, and without swift action from lawmakers in D.C., we could see another devastating round of layoffs and cuts in our West Texas workforce, and we still have not fully reopened out economy following COVID closures. I fear the worst is yet to come.”