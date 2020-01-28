Records reveal Ator’s early actions

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of stories to detail the events of Odessa’s Aug. 31 mass shooting. The stories are based on police reports that were released Monday following months of records requests to the City of Odessa.

Police reports and other details have started to emerge nearly five months after a 36-year-old gunman went on a rampage that killed seven people and wounded 25 others in Odessa.

And, previous reporting from the days following that rampage that gunman Seth Ator “rambled” in calls to 911 and the FBI may not be entirely accurate. The records show that he was transferred to Cpl. James Santana’s personal phone and spoke with officer Taylor Box via cell phone and said that his employers were trying to kidnap him and force him to watch pornography.

That detail is particularly disturbing as Ator would later wound Santana during his hour-long shooting spree across Odessa.

At 6:39 p.m. Monday evening, the City of Odessa released redacted copies of dispatcher and officer reports from Aug. 31, 2019.

One of the copies released to the Odessa American was the incident report involving Ator, the 36-year-old deceased gunman, who reportedly claimed on the day of the shootings that his former employer, Journey Oilfield Services, was attempting to kidnap him and force him to watch pornography against his will.

Box was sent to a disturbance at 1:39 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, to Journey Oilfield Services located at 2200 E. Murphy St., in south Odessa, an OPD police report detailed.

Prior to arriving at the business, Box was reportedly told the complainant, later identified as Angel Madrid, stated Ator has been causing a disturbance by acting crazy and screaming. Madrid had closed the gate to the lot of the business and turned off the power to prevent Ator from leaving using the receiver to open the gate.

Dispatch told Box that Madrid said Ator drove through the fence line of the property damaging it with his 1999 gold Toyota Camry, the report stated.

Madrid reportedly told dispatch that Ator was last seen traveling west on Murphy Street.

Box approached the area of Grandview Avenue and Murphy Street and didn’t see the gold Camry, the report detailed. Box traveled west on Murphy Street to Dixie Boulevard in an attempt to find Ator’s vehicle.

Cpl. James Santana, who would later in the day be shot by Ator just before Ator was shot and killed by multiple law enforcement agencies at Odessa’s Cinergy Theatre, was reportedly at the scene of Journey Oilfield Services when Box returned to the scene to assist him.

When Box arrived at Journey Oilfield Services, he saw the damaged fence line, which was described by dispatch and the complainant, the report detailed. Madrid stated he contacted Ator to come into the office to fire him after a third complaint about how Ator had gotten at a contracted job site.

Madrid reportedly told officers that Ator was “mouthing off” to the employees at one of the locations and he decided to fire him. Madrid called Ator in to fire him, requested his keys, the receiver to the gate of the property and to leave the premises.

Madrid stated Ator became very irate and began making “crazy statements” about the team leader of BJ Services and the dispatcher that worked for the company, the report stated. Madrid stated that Ator was making statements about the other workers and dispatchers were part of a conspiracy of child pornography and tracking his whereabouts without his consent.

Ator reportedly left the office and went to his personal vehicle to leave the property and that’s when Madrid closed the gate to the property and turned the breaker off to the gate to prevent him from leaving, because Ator hadn’t returned the keys and receiver.

Madrid stated that Ator kept trying to bargain with him telling him to open the gate and that he would give him the keys and receiver, the report detailed. Madrid stated Ator drove his gold Camry through the fence line and traveled west on Murphy Street.

Box reportedly asked Madrid how much it would cost to repair the fence and he stated $3,000. Madrid also told officers it costs $10 for the receiver and $450 to replace all the locks and keys to the business.

Dispatch told Santana and Box that Ator had called 911 and said he was being kidnapped and forced against his will to watch pornography. Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said during a press conference on Sept. 2, 2019, that Ator rambled during the 911 call.

Ator also reportedly claimed to the dispatcher that he needed to break out through the gate to escape. Dispatch stated that Ator would hang up and dial 911 again after being put on hold and he demanded to speak with the FBI.

Box attempted to call Ator’s cell phone number twice, but was unable to, the report stated. Box asked dispatch to patch him through to Ator’s phone to contact him, but dispatch told Box that they were on the phone with Ator and were attempting to transfer him to Box’s personal phone.

Dispatch eventually transferred Ator to Santana’s personal phone and Ator stated he was being held against his will and forced to watch pornography, the report stated. Ator stated that Madrid attempted to kidnap him by closing the gate on him.

Ator was reportedly asked what did Madrid do or say that made him think he was being kidnapped, but Ator wasn’t able to answer. Ator stated he had video footage of Madrid attempting to kidnap him.

Officers asked Ator to meet them somewhere to get a copy of the video footage for evidence or take the video footage to the front desk of the police department, the report stated. Ator stated he didn’t trust them with it and he would give a copy to a reliable source of his.

Ator stated the workers, dispatchers and several other agencies including Verizon Wireless were part of a conspiracy of child pornography and other illegal acts such as cyberstalking his whereabouts with his consent.

A series of text messages delivered to the Odessa American on Sept. 4, 2019, by an unidentified man who claimed the messages were from Ator also talk about child pornography and people cyberstalking him. The messages shown from “Seth” detail paranoia about law enforcement agencies, previous employers and work colleagues. The OA has not verified that the text messages were from Ator, but did make OPD aware of the messages. The messages do include naming employers that Ator is known to have previously worked for.

In the police report, Ator also told officers that he believed that this conspiracy cult were the reason why his sister, who he didn’t identify, committed suicide in 2015. Ator stated conspirators had taken photographs of his sister and altered them to be illicit photographs and posted them on her social media. Ator stated that his sister shot herself in the head with a shotgun and was transported by ambulance, but didn’t make it.

According to those series of text messages delivered to the Odessa American, Ator also detailed “if something happens to me because there trying to murder me like they did my sister will you turn over to federal district attorneys so they can remove these scum a** cops who keep trying to murder me.”

Ator stated to Box that he had been constantly reporting these conspirators for the past five years to the Dallas FBI agency, OPD, Midland Police Department, the FBI in general and South Dakota Police Department, the report detailed. Ator was asked to reference someone in South Dakota to allow Box to speak to them, but he gave a number that Box was unable to understand.

Box reportedly looked for documentation of Ator reporting the incidents to OPD, but found nothing. Later in the day, Box found several reports of OPD coming in contact with Ator and him making the same statements to officers.

Ator claimed that BJ Services, Madrid and all of the other companies that were involved in the conspiracy were going to murder him and get away with it, the report stated. Ator then hung up the phone.

Shortly after hanging up with Ator, dispatch reportedly broadcasted a reckless driver at southwest Loop 338 and E. Interstate 20 that a complainant had called about a gold colored Toyota Camry that was driving erratically and displaying a “long rifle.”

The complainant stated the vehicle was last seen passing by Halliburton Services on Interstate 20, the report stated. The vehicle matched the description of Ator’s vehicle and the vehicle license plate was registered to Ator.

Box didn’t believe during his phone call with Ator that he was in possession of a firearm at that time and Madrid never mentioned Ator having a rifle inside of his vehicle when they were arguing outside in the property lot.