Skoopy’s Island is located at 960 E. 87th St.

When patrons dine at Skoopy’s Island Nov. 9, a portion of the proceeds will be given to the Education Foundation of Odessa to help it continue to provide grants to teachers, scholarships to students, and to enhance our literacy projects within Ector County ISD.

Other area restaurants interested in supporting the Education Foundation through this special fundraising event, may contact the Foundation Office at 432-456-7059 for more information.