Downtown pharmacy making a go of it

Downtown pharmacy making a go of it

Posted: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 3:00 am

by michael bauer mbauer@oaoa.com Odessa American

For Dr. Brian Meyer and his wife Shay Meyer, the first couple of months of operating their new pharmacy have been interesting to say the least.

The pharmacy, located on the first floor of the Bank of America building on 700 N. Grant Ave., opened up on Jan. 6.

Then two months later, COVID-19 made its way to West Texas.

It slowed us down,” Shay, who works as the pharmacy’s retail manager and technician said. “No one is going to the doctor, even though it is better today. People aren’t going to the doctor for things like they normally would.”

But owner Brian, who has worked in the pharmaceutical business for more than 25 years, added that he and his wife’s pharmacy isn’t the only one that has been affected by the widespread of COVID-19 around the country.

We didn’t have too much of a base when we started to say that we slowed down too much,” Brian said. “We just didn’t speed up as much as we would. But in general, pharmacies have not had as many customers. Places like CVS have been around 30 percent down and a lot of it is because they don’t have the entire place open or are doing curbside delivery so that makes it tougher.”

At first, Brian and Shay said they weren’t 100 percent ready but decided to open their doors and see what happened.

We were just getting stuff together,” Shay said. “We weren’t completely ready but we decided to open the door and see who would trickle in.”

Since then, business has been slowly building.

Brian has always kept the possibility of owning his own pharmacy in the back of his mind over the years, but he never thought it would happen.

I’ve always thought about it,” Brian said. “But it’s an insane amount of work. There’s a lot that goes into running a pharmacy.”

But after being talked into it, Brian eventually went through with it.

A friend of Brian’s talked him into opening his own pharmacy and so then, he was showing me the prices of drugs and they’re not as expensive as you might think,” Shay said. “In fact, they are not as expensive to sell. They’re marked up ridiculously at a chain pharmacy.”

According to Brian and Shay, what makes Sunflower different from other pharmacies, was the elimination of “middlemen fees” by not accepting insurance plans or discount cards.

The middleman is the insurance company,” Brian said. “It’s the pharmacy benefit managers. It’s people who manage the prescription and medical plans for big companies. They’re setting the prices a lot higher. Here, generics aren’t priced as high as other pharmacies. We’re just pricing them as best as we can.”

With that, Sunflower has been able to provide thousands of generic medications and have been able to help those who might be uninsured or underinsured.

Unlike some businesses during COVID-19, social distancing hasn’t been too big of an issue for the store due mostly to its small size.

It’s not too busy here so people aren’t as afraid to come in here like other places such as Walmart or CVS,” Shay said.

But being located in downtown Odessa and being close to Medical Center Hospital has provided the store with opportunities.

We love the location,” Shay said. “We love to be a part of the downtown area. We’ve had some prescriptions called in from the hospital which surprised us.”

