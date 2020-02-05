  • February 5, 2020

Police searching for woman involved in forgery investigation - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for woman involved in forgery investigation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 1:26 pm

Police searching for woman involved in forgery investigation oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a woman who reportedly used counterfeit money to purchase items at a gas station.

The reported forgery happened at 10:56 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019, at the Chevron located at 1601 South Grant Ave., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a woman used a counterfeit $50 bill to purchase a few items.

OPD has released a photo of the woman that can be seen at tinyurl.com/wpqlzos.

Anyone with information about the forgery is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-37203.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 1:26 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Snow Shower
29°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: NW at 10mph
Feels Like: 20°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 31°/Low 18°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.

thursday

weather
High 48°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]