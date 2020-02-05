Police searching for woman involved in forgery investigation

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a woman who reportedly used counterfeit money to purchase items at a gas station.

The reported forgery happened at 10:56 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019, at the Chevron located at 1601 South Grant Ave., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a woman used a counterfeit $50 bill to purchase a few items.

OPD has released a photo of the woman that can be seen at tinyurl.com/wpqlzos.

Anyone with information about the forgery is asked to contact Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-37203.